The essential Marvel and Spider-Man movies you need to watch before No Way Home

You need to be fully prepared going into Spider-Man: No Way Home. That means doing some homework and putting in the hours by revisiting Marvel’s back catalog. There are no N Way Home spoilers here – outside of what’s already been revealed in trailers – but we want to make sure everyone is on the same page so they can get the most out of the Spidey threequel.

Below, we’ll run you through what Spider-Man and Marvel movies you need to watch before No Way Home – as well as some more inessential Disney Plus shows and big-screen adventures that might enhance your viewing experience.

What Spider-Man movies should you watch before No Way Home?

Let’s start with the obvious stuff: this is the third movie in Tom Holland’s Spider-Man trilogy. As such, you’ll need to watch Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home to catch up on the story so far.

Spider-Man also makes his first MCU appearance in Captain America: Civil War and has a considerable role to play in both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. They chart Peter Parker’s MCU journey from start to finish and are well worth seeking out before No Way Home as a refresher of how far Pete has come more than anything else.

As seen in the No Way Home trailers, a multiverse of villains have come pouring in from other universes – including Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, last seen in 2004’s Spider-Man 2, and the Green Goblin, from Spider-Man. Villains from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy and Marc Webb’s two Amazing Spider-Man movies are also present. If you want to know their backstories (despite No Way Home filling you in at points), then you should sit down and watch those.

In our view, the absolute essentials are Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home. Less important are Civil War, Infinity War, and Endgame, which bulk out more of Tom Holland’s Peter Parker, though aren’t as immediately vital to No Way Home. Holland's Spider-Man also appears in the Venom 2 post-credits scene, so completionists should also check out that movie.

If you want to take in the grand tapestry of Spider-Man films so far (especially as the multiverse is on the table), then rewatch Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2, and Spider-Man 3. The third movie isn’t especially fantastic, so only completionists may want to tread here, though there is a villain who reprises his role. Same deal with The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2. If you have time, great. If not, you won’t miss out on too much as No Way Home gives some info for newcomers and veterans alike. Maybe read up on their plots just to be safe.

We’d also recommend making yourself familiar with the MCU concept of the multiverse. Loki should be your first port of call, WandaVision touches on multiverse antics towards the end, and What If…? will round things out nicely. Doctor Strange is also worth a watch, as he plays a substantial part in the new movie.

In summary, watch these Spider-Man movies before No Way Home:

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Next up, for those looking to complete their Spider-watch:

Captain America: Civil War

Avengers: Infinity War

Avengers: Endgame

Spider-Man (2002)

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

And finally, for those who want some groundwork on the multiverse in the MCU and Doctor Strange's past:

Loki

What If…?

WandaVision

Doctor Strange

