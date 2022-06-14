Spider-Man movies are finally hitting Disney Plus – but No Way Home is still absent

Some Spider-Man movies are finally swinging their way onto Disney Plus in the UK – but there are a few notable absentees, including Spider-Man: No Way Home.

As per Disney, 2002’s Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2, The Amazing Spider-Man, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and Spider-Man: Homecoming are all joining the streaming service on June 17.

By now, your Spidey-senses are already tingling at the missing names. Spider-Man 3, Spider-Man: Far From Home and, most importantly, Spider-Man: No Way Home aren’t part of the arrivals.

No word yet on if the US (or other regions) will follow suit. The majority of Spidey movies are currently split between the Fubo and Starz streaming services Stateside, with some jumping between other notable streamers.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to stream on Starz in the US in the coming months but, as of right now, the MCU is still frustratingly incomplete on Disney Plus – a real headache for those who are still trying to figure out how to watch the Marvel movies in order on as few streaming services as possible.

Spider-Man: No Way Home, however, is getting a re-release in cinemas on September 2. The ‘More Fun Stuff’ cut is set to include deleted scenes not featured in the original theatrical release. That might even extend to an additional scene involving Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock/Daredevil in dialogue with Jon Favreau's Happy.

While your twiddle your thumbs until June 17, be sure to check out the best movies on Disney Plus – and everything coming next to the MCU in our guide to Marvel Phase 4.