Spider-Man gets a Superman-style twist in Heroes Reborn spin-off

Spider-Man is getting a makeover this summer for Marvel Comics' 'Heroes Reborn' event - making him more like his DC counterpart.

No, not Batman. Not Superman. Jimmy Olsen.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

As part of the 'Heroes Reborn' event, Spider-Man will be re-imagined in a new one-shot titled Peter Parker, The Amazing Shutterbug #1. This Superman's Pal, Jimmy Olsen-esque take on Marvel's wall-crawler will be written by journalist-turned-fiction writer Marc Bernardin and artist Rafael De Latorre.

"I couldn't be more excited to put Peter Parker through his paces for the 'Heroes Reborn' event," Bernardin tells Newsarama. "As a New York nerd, Spider-Man has always held a special place in my heart, and to get to strip away much of what we know about the character and rediscover what makes Peter tick is proving to be a blast. A lifetime spent making dumb quips is, finally, being put to good use."

In Heroes Reborn: Peter Parker, The Amazing Shutterbug #1, Bernardin and Latorre put Peter Parker BACK in his digs as a photographer at The Daily Bugle - this time as a chance for wallcrawler to get buddy-buddy with his favorite superhero, Hyperion. (Yeah, that's part of the 'Heroes Reborn' status quo change as well).

(Image credit: Mike McKone (Marvel Comics))

"Peter Parker is the biggest Hyperion fan in the world, and he also just happens to be chummy with his favorite hero thanks to a photography gig at the Daily Bugle!," reads Marvel's description of the one-shot. "SURELY, nothing can go wrong, with his camera (and him) in the heart of the action… Right?"

Based on that and the infamous Parker luck, we imagine something DOES go wrong "with his camera (and him) in the heart of the action... "

This change to Spider-Man fits well with Marvel's long-held idea of the 'illusion of change'; a formula they perfected, and has become a staple of superhero comics even over at DC.

Heroes Reborn: Peter Parker, The Amazing Shutterbug #1 goes on sale this May, along with several other Heroes Reborn one-shots. Look for Marvel Comics' full May 2021 solicitations later this month.

