Sony have rebranded a bunch of UHD Blu-rays as PS5 4K movies

Sony is releasing a new line of 4K UHD Blu-rays for the PS5 .

The “PS5 4K movie essentials” are re-releases of past Ultra HD Blu-rays, except they are going to be targeted towards PS5 owners. Sony has selected a range of films that they think will be suitable for the upcoming release of the PS5, such as Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, with the new line of Blu-rays set to release in December 2020, after the launch of the PS5.

The PS5 is capable of playing 4K UHD Blu-rays, which means the selected films from the PS5 4K movie essentials will be watchable in 2160p on the console. According to a listing on Amazon , the prices for the selected Blu-rays will sit at $30.99 and come with a 4K UHD disc, a standard Blu-ray disc, as well as a digital copy of the movie, and are available to pre-order right now. However, PS5 Digital Edition owners will not be able to play the new 4K Blu-rays because of the lack of disc drive in the console. The digital copies will also be available in 4K from selected streaming services.

The current list of PS5 4K movies include:

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Spider-Man: Far from Home

Venom

Baby Driver

Bad Boys for Life

Bloodshot

Zombieland: Double Tap

The Fifth Element

Underworld

Pineapple Express

Hellboy

The PS5 release date is just a few weeks away, set to release November 12 (US) and November 19 (UK).

