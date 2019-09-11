Someone made the house from What Remains of Edith Finch in The Sims 4

Some people like building houses in The Sims 4 . Others really like building houses in The Sims 4, and when that happens, you end up with a wonderfully accurate replica of the house from What Remains of Edith Finch in The Sims 4. JessHarts is the talented, dedicated YouTuber responsible for this impressive build, and she recently spoke with our sister site PC Gamer about the great lengths she went to design and build it.

The entire process involved plenty of research time spent playing through What Remains of Edith Finch in its entirety and snapping about 400 pictures. Once she felt more familiar with the house than anyone rightfully should be, the builder drew up several floor plans before spending 14 hours building and decorating the interior and exterior of the house. For fans of What Remains of Edith Finch, it's 14 hours well-spent and a sight to behold.

Recreating the intricate, crowded space inside and out of the house from Edith Finch required a few methodical cheats and immense familiarity with the layout of the house and outside area. "I'd write down some ideas or make a mental note of 'maybe this certain item could be manipulated to look like another one,' or how there's a fallen tree over the road towards Edith's house," said JessHarts.

You can check out the first of the two-part series above to see the early stages of development, and the second part for the completion of the build and full walkthrough. Detailed commentary of the entire process is included in both parts, and the whole project is 100% worth learning about from the builder's perspective.