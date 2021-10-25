Sir. Trevor McDonald is the new GamesMaster

After months of speculation, Sir. Trevor McDonald has finally been confirmed as the new GamesMaster.



With the classic show set to get a second life later this year on E4, fans have been desperate to find out who will be the new face in the robot helmet that once belonged to astronomer Sir. Patrick Moore. Now we know it's another beloved British broadcaster, the iconic newsreader and journalist who will be setting and presiding over tricky gaming challenges contestants will be taking part in on GamesMaster.

McDonald said in a statement: "I am delighted to be taking on this iconic role for a new generation of viewers.”

(Image credit: E4)

He'll be joined in three, 60-minute episodes that are set to air later this year by GamesMaster hosts Frankie Ward, Rab Florence, and Ty Logan.

Speaking at the time of their announcement, Ward said: "I couldn't be more excited to be part of the GamesMaster team, especially as the one thing I love almost as much as playing games is watching other people play them - and believe me when I say I take the art of celebrating their triumphs and failures very seriously indeed."

The original GamesMaster became a British institution when it originally ran from January 1992 to February 1998, which saw contestants fight for their chance to earn Golden Joysticks under the ever-watchful eye of the GamesMaster. While we wait patiently for a look at what this new series might bring, we're buzzing to see how Sir. Trevor McDonald keeps the budding Golden Joystick-winners in check.

Speaking of Golden Joysticks, make sure you vote in this year's Golden Joystick Awards now.