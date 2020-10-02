Silent Hill 4: The Room PEGI rating for PC suggests another Konami re-release is imminent

A PEGI rating for Silent Hill 4: The Room has just recently surfaced for PC, suggesting a re-release of the classic survival horror is just around the corner.

The rating, spotted by Gematsu , lists the game for release on PC today, October 2, which suggests we'll see an official announcement very soon. A host of Konami games have come to the PC platform GOG recently , with the re-release of Metal Gear, Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Substance.

As well as Snake's return to the platform, the Konami Collector's Series: Castlevania and Contra also got a re-release on PC at the same time. The collection includes Castlevania, Castlevania 2: Simon's Quest, and Castlevania 3: Dracula's Curse, along with Contra and Super C.

Silent Hill 4: The Room first released back in 2004, and originally released on PC, PS2, and Xbox. The fourth installment in the Silent Hill series sees you play as Henry Townsend who finds himself trapped in his own apartment. With no way out, and plagued by nightmares, Henry ends up exploring strange supernatural worlds where he begins to learn of a serial killer.

Outside of Konami, we've also seen some other classics remerge on PC recently, with the surprise launch of the cult classic shooter, Freedom Fighters. First released back in 2003 on PC, Xbox, PS2, and GameCube, the game also came to GOG. If these previous re-releases are anything to go by, we may be seeing Silent Hill 4: The Room make a come back very shortly.

