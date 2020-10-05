Shellsnapper surfaces in surprise Horizon Zero Dawn debut before Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Zero Dawn's second water creature debuts ahead of Horizon Forbidden West

(Image credit: Titan Comics)

One of the new machine's debuting in Guerilla Games' upcoming Horizon Forbidden West will be debuting in comic books before the game's 2021 release.

(Image credit: Titan Comics)

Shellsnapper is a turtle-esque machine which was first teased in the Horizon Zero Dawn sequel's announcement trailer, and will debut on the variant cover to November 4 's Horizon Zero Dawn #4 from Titan Comics.

"The amphibious Shellsnapper can dig itself in and lie dormant for days or even weeks, allowing its impenetrable shell to become covered by the surrounding foliage," reads Guerilla Games' description of the new machine.

Newsarama has confirmed this is the first piece of Horizon Forbidden West merchandise featuring Shellsnapper to go on sale; the game is anticipated to be released in 2021 on PS4 and PS5.

Titan hasn't disclosed if Shellsnapper will appear in the main story, or merely on this variant cover. 

(Image credit: Titan Comics)

Titan's Horizon Zero Dawn comic book series is set between the events of the original game and its namesake 2021 sequel, focusing on Talanah after the disappearance of Aloy. In the recently released second issue, Talanah prepares to track down a new machine with the help of Amadis.

Horizon Zero Dawn #1 debuted in August and was the highest-selling comic book in North America outside of Marvel and DC's releases.

The comic should make the wait for 2021's Horizon Forbidden West game more bearable. 

Horizon Zero Dawn #4 will go on sale in comic stores and digitally November 4 for $3.99.

