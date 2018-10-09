Shadow of the Tomb Raider's first DLC is the Forge, and the floor is lava

Lara Croft isn't the kind of woman to take a relaxing beach holiday, even after facing the actual apocalypse, so the first chunk of DLC for Shadow of the Tomb Raider will see her facing lava-oozing caverns. The Forge will be released for all platforms on November 13.

Centering around the intimidatingly titled 'Forge of the fallen gods,' the add-on packs in new story and a new challenge tomb. Completing that tomb will get you a new Grenadier skill, Brocken outfit, and Umbrage 3-80 weapon. It's all set in the Kuwaq Yaku region which - just to jog your memory - is the Peruvian village where you meet Abigaile Ortiz.

The announcement teases that "throughout her journey, [Lara] will uncover details about a friend’s ancient legacy, and overcome a danger long thought to be lost in flame," so maybe Ortiz is more than just a mechanic, pilot and sidekick love interest.

The Forge is the first of seven DLC packs set to release over the next few months and will set you back $4.99 unless you've already splashed out on a season pass. In a recent interview , senior brand director of Crystal Dynamics Rich Briggs explained that reviews and feedback could shape what we see in those DLC releases.

"We’re consuming all the feedback and reading all the reviews," he said. "We’ll certainly be diving in and dissecting and figuring out what things we can learn from and what things we did well, things we know we want to continue as we go into our DLC releases. We’re always looking on the point of how we can get better."