Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice proves your mother was right about good posture

Sekiro : Shadows Die Twice is guaranteed to be a tough game to beat. Brutality is in the FromSoftware DNA so you'll need all the help you can get with this Japanese swords and shinobi adventure. Luckily FromSoftware marketing manager Yasuhiro Kitao and Activision producer Robert Conkey joined us at Gamescom to explain how the game's posture system works, and why you'll need to master it to take on bigger enemies.

"When you hit enemies you will take away their health, but if you run them out of posture they'll be more vulnerable and you'll be able to do a death blow," explains Conkey. "If enemies have full posture you're not going to be able to hurt them very much. They'll be blocking you left and right, they're going to have lots of energy to be able to stop you from doing what you want to do. When you run them out, then you can start hurting them big time."

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice will be released on PS4, Xbox One and PC on March 22, 2019.

