Second Wolverine series launched with Black, White & Blood

Wolverine readers will be seeing double come November, as Marvel Comics is launching a second title for the irascible mutant anti-hero.

Wolverine: Black, White & Blood will be an anthology series featuring "an all-star cast of creators" telling standalone tales of the one-time Weapon X - and doing it in a Sin City-esque black-and-white-and-red format.

"I can't stress how exciting it is getting all of these pages from the absolutely killer level of talent assembled for this book," series editor Mark Basso said in the announcement. "It's become a hype cliché, but you’ve really never seen anything quite like this from Marvel Comics. And you’ve only seen a fraction of the first issue…"

Each issue will have three stories, with the debut issue containing:

Main Wolverine title creators Gerry Duggan and Ada Kubert flashing back to the Weapon X program days for "a new revelation from Wolverine's shattered memories."

A Nick Fury team-up by writer Matthew Rosenberg and artist Joshua Cassara

And a standalone story by writer/artist Declan Shalvey

"This is a real career highlight for me," Shalvey says. "I've written Old Man Logan, I've drawn Return of Wolverine, but getting to write and draw Wolverine in a moody, stripped-down story is a real jewel in my crown, as it were.

"Not only that but to showcase my work in black and white with the added tool of a stylized red really opens up interesting storytelling possibilities. I get to take a stab (pun intended) at one of my absolute favorite characters and depict him in a more definitive way."

Future issues of Wolverine: Black, White & Blood will include new work from Vita Ayala, Chris Claremont, Saladin Ahmed, Donny Cates, Ed Brisson, Kelly Thompson, Greg Land, Salvador Larroca, Kev Walker, Chris Bachalo, and Leonard Kirk.

Wolverine: Black, White & Blood #1 is scheduled to go on sale in November.