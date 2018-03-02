Sea of Thieves is hosting another scale test this weekend, here's how to play

They aren't calling the Sea of Thieves scale test an open beta, but it might as well be one. It's super easy to try out Rare's new game of swashbuckling tales during this latest pre-release test session. Read through these questions and you'll be swigging grog and firing yourself out of cannons in no time. More than usual, I mean.

Who can play the Sea of Thieves scale test?

As it turns out, anybody (with an online Xbox One or a Windows 10 PC)! You just have to go through a few steps first, which I'll outline below. Unless you played in the closed beta, in which case you're already in. Go play!

How do I play the Sea of Thieves scale test?

Step 1: Find and install the Xbox Insider Hub, if you don't already have it. The app is available on both Windows 10 and Xbox via the Store.

Step 2: Launch the hub and agree to the terms. Congrats, you're an Xbox Insider now!

Step 3: Find "Sea of Thieves Scale Test" on Xbox One, or navigate over to "Insider content" then "Sea of Thieves" on PC. Press "Join."

Step 4: Download the Sea of Thieves Closed Beta app from the Store.

Step 5: Once it's done downloading, let your voyage begin!

When can I play the Sea of Thieves scale test?

The latest session of the Sea of Thieves scale test began on Friday, March 2 at 10am GMT / 2am PST. It will conclude on Sunday, March 4 at the same time.

What can I do in the Sea of Thieves scale test?

The Sea of Thieves scale test lets you pick your own procedurally generated buccaneer from the Infinite Pirate Generator (the same system that will be used in the main game) and embark on your own or with a crew of up to four players. You can invite friends, use the automatic matchmaker, or fill out your team with a combination of the two. Solo players and duos spawn in on a sloop (a smaller boat) while larger crews receive a galleon (an iconic three-mast pirate ship). You're free to sail the seas wherever you want, but only the Gold Hoarders faction is around to give you Voyages.

Also note that Rare is intentionally trying to run the servers hard and break things ahead of the game's actual release date, so it may be glitchy or unplayable at certain points.

Will I get eaten by a kraken in the Sea of Thieves scale test?

No. The kraken isn't in the scale test. At least, I don't think it's in the scale test. I haven't heard about anybody getting eaten yet. You could always be the first!