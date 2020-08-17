Scott Snyder describes his creator-owned company Best Jackett Press as "a new phase in my career"

Although Scott Snyder has released creator-owned projects intermittently in the past 10 years, Snyder tells Newsarama that this week's announcement of Nocternal 'officially' launches "a new phase of my career" focusing almost-exclusively on creator-owned projects.

And it's going under the company name of Best Jackett Press.

(Image credit: Emma Price (Best Jackett Press))

"Best Jackett is something I've been working on (and teasing) for a couple of years now," Snyder tells Newsarama. "And I wanted to formalize it now because I finally have enough books in production to justify the label. And on a personal level, I wanted to do it because I'm entering a new phase in my career, and making it official feels like...making it official."

So just how many books are in production? The ongoing series Undiscovered Country launched in 2019, and Nocternal will officially begin in early 2021. A third volume of Wytches with Jock has been teased, as have standalone projects with Francesco Francavilla, Becky Cloonan, Greg Capullo, and Francis Manapul.

"Don't get me wrong, I still have some big projects for DC coming up that I'm excited about, but [Nocternal] really marks my return to creator-owned in a more dedicated way," the writer continues.

(Image credit: Tony S. Daniel/Tomeu Morey (Best Jackett Press))

This echoes what Snyder told Newsarama earlier this year.

"I'm not leaving superheroes, but I need to start working on more of my own stuff," Snyder told Newsarama in July. "I'm still doing stuff at DC, but definitely not as much. I want to give other people a chance with the big stuff at DC. And to be perfectly frank, there's a lot I want to do outside of superhero comics."

Best Jackett Press will be the home for all of Snyder's upcoming creator-owned work, which could include other releases in addition to comics. According to Snyder, "at least for now" Best Jackett will be "all-new books" and not include previous creator-owned projects like Severed, A.D.: After Death, and his prose novel anthology Voodoo Heart.