Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game is celebrating its 10th birthday by coming back from the dead

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game is officially back from the dead, with a re-release planned for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, and PC later this year, Holiday 2020.

The news was announced at today's Ubisoft Forward event, which showed off fresh footage of the "Complete Edition" of the arcade fighter in action via a brand new trailer. Check it out for yourself below:

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game originally launched back in 2010 for PC, PS3, and Xbox 360, in conjunction with the release of Edgar Wright's movie adaptation of the graphic novels, but the product got delisted from digital storefronts four years later, with no way to play or purchase the game if you hadn't already bought it.

Like the movie, it earned high praise but low sales, and thus became something of a cult classic in its later years, with fan demand a major contributing factor in the reason for its unexpected return. Earlier this year, Wright confirmed he was working with Ubisoft and Scott Pilgrim creator Bryan Lee O'Malley to bring the game back from the dead, and it looks like this is the fruits of those labours. Thanks, Edgar!

Scott Pilgrim wasn't the only announcement made at today's Ubisoft live stream, with the publisher presenting updates on games like Watch Dogs: Legion and Assassin's Creed Valhalla, in addition to offering a few surprises and unexpected reveals. Stay tuned to GamesRadar for all the new details as they land.

