Saved by the Belle Reve focuses on DC's youngest heroes

DC Comics is going back to school this August with a new anthology one-shot featuring several of its youngest teams. Saved by the Belle Reve #1 will include eight stories about fan-favorite characters and teams: Gotham Academy, the Super-Sons (Damian Wayne and Jon Kent), and Tiny Titans, as well as Task Force X, Green Arrow and Speedy, Black Lightning, and even young Jean-Paul Valley.

There's also a story where Nightwing and Batgirl go to prom by two new-to-DC creators, Andrew Aydin and Nelson Dániel, who join a roster of seasoned DC talent.

Saved by the Belle Reve #1 cover art by Juni Ba (Image credit: DC)

Saved by the Belle Reve #1 reunites the original Gotham Academy creative team – Becky Cloonan, Brendan Fletcher, and Karl Kerschl – as well as Tiny Titans creators Art Baltazar and Franco. The Super-Sons story will be written by Peter Tomasi, who penned their original adventures. Tim Seeley and Scott Kolins team up for the Task Force X story, while Dave Wielgosz and Mike Norton tackle Green Arrow and Speedy.

The list goes on. Brandon Thomas and Craig Cermak are credited for Saved by the Belle Reve's Black Lightning story, and upcoming Sword of Azrael team Dan Watters and Juan Ferreyra explore young Jean-Paul Valley's world.

Saved by the Belle Reve #1 variant cover by Riley Rossmo (Image credit: DC)

Saved by the Belle Reve #1 is an 80-page anthology-style one-shot slated for release on August 30. The issue features main cover art by Juni Ba and a variant cover by Riley Rossmo.

