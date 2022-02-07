Save £25 on the new Warhammer 40,000: Eldritch Omens box set

If you want the new Warhammer 40K Eldar miniatures, it'd probably be a good idea to get a Warhammer 40,000: Eldritch Omens pre-order sorted sooner than later. This new box set has just become available to buy, and it's our first opportunity to secure the updated Aeldari models. If you're in the UK, you can currently pick it up for £25 less than normal; it's £99.95 at Magic Madhouse instead of £125.

Naturally, you can get Warhammer 40,000: Eldritch Omens direct from Games Workshop UK as well. However, it's worth bearing in mind that only orders made before 8am GMT are guaranteed for launch day this February 12. The quicker you can be, the better.

Pre-order Warhammer 40,000: Eldritch Omens

Warhammer 40,000: Eldritch Omens | £125 £99.95 at Magic Madhouse

Save £25.05 - Move quickly and you can secure the latest Eldar miniatures for a good chunk less via this Warhammer 40K deal. The pack includes 16 models and a 32-page rulebook with new lore, two missions to run, and everything you need to field Craftworld Aeldari or Chaos Space Marines.

Set on the "warp-cursed world of Daethe", Warhammer 40,000: Eldritch Omens contains one Autarch with multiple customisation options, three jetbike-riding Shroud Runners, five Rangers on foot, and an Eldar Craftworlds transfer sheet. Opposing them is a Chaos Space Marines warband consisting of one customisable Warpsmith, five Chosen foot soldiers, and one massive Forgefiend (or Maulerfiend, if that's what you'd prefer) to go with a Chaos Space Marines transfer sheet.

You're also getting a 32-page rulebook with everything you need to play both factions, background info, and a couple of missions to run through.

Because the Eldar haven't seen any major updates in years, this new Warhammer 40K boxed set is a big deal - it's our first chance to secure fresh Aeldari miniatures in quite a long time. This will be followed shortly by a new (and properly massive) Eldar Codex, though we don't have a firm release date for that one yet.

