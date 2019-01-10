Popular

Save £200 on our favourite gaming laptop at Amazon UK right now

By

One of the most powerful, stylish laptops for gaming, the Razer Blade 15, is down to its lowest ever price

Save £200 on our favourite gaming laptop at Amazon UK right now

Amazon and Currys are offering a very healthy discount off of one of our favorite laptops for gaming right now. The Razer Blade 15, our favourite gaming laptop that’s out now, is down to £1779 at both Amazon and Currys now. The Razer Blade 15 is one of the smallest 15-inch gaming laptops available. It measures in at just 1.7cm and still manages to be a neat and effective home for an Intel Core i7 processor and an Nvidia Max-Q GPU. Sure, it’s not as future-proofed as more expensive competitors, as its Pascal series graphics chip is starting to age a little, but it’s still more than capable of showing off AAA games to a magnificent standard with its GTX 1060 GPU, backed by a reliable 512GB SSD.

Save £200 on the Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop at Amazon UK
Razer's quality addition gaming laptop model is now reduced by a £200 right now at Amazon, making it very attractive to those looking for a powerful gaming rig they can take anywhere.View Deal

It’s got the clout but it's also a good looking thing: it has narrow, sleek bezels; a CNC-milled aluminium shell; an compact size and design overall; and a smooth and sharp-looking glass touchpad. It all looks and feels high quality. This is still a sizeable investment but if you’re looking to grab a good deal on one of the best gaming laptops around then this is one of the best, so early on in a the new year.

However, if you vibrate more toward the bigger machines, then check out our best gaming PCs here.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.