Save £200 on our favourite gaming laptop at Amazon UK right now

Amazon and Currys are offering a very healthy discount off of one of our favorite laptops for gaming right now. The Razer Blade 15, our favourite gaming laptop that’s out now, is down to £1779 at both Amazon and Currys now. The Razer Blade 15 is one of the smallest 15-inch gaming laptops available. It measures in at just 1.7cm and still manages to be a neat and effective home for an Intel Core i7 processor and an Nvidia Max-Q GPU. Sure, it’s not as future-proofed as more expensive competitors, as its Pascal series graphics chip is starting to age a little, but it’s still more than capable of showing off AAA games to a magnificent standard with its GTX 1060 GPU, backed by a reliable 512GB SSD.

Save £200 on the Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop at Amazon UK

Razer's quality addition gaming laptop model is now reduced by a £200 right now at Amazon, making it very attractive to those looking for a powerful gaming rig they can take anywhere.View Deal

It’s got the clout but it's also a good looking thing: it has narrow, sleek bezels; a CNC-milled aluminium shell; an compact size and design overall; and a smooth and sharp-looking glass touchpad. It all looks and feels high quality. This is still a sizeable investment but if you’re looking to grab a good deal on one of the best gaming laptops around then this is one of the best, so early on in a the new year.

However, if you vibrate more toward the bigger machines, then check out our best gaming PCs here.