All 22 covers to Locke & Key / The Sandman Universe: Hell & Gone #1

By

With art by Gabriel Rodriguez, J.H. Williams III, Megan Hutchison, Jae Lee, David Mack, Peach Momoko, and more

Locke & Key / The Sandman Universe: Hell & Gone #1 cover
(Image credit: Mike Allred/Laura Allred (IDW Publishing/DC))

The first major cross-company crossover in Sandman history begins next week with Locke & Key / The Sandman Universe: Hell & Gone #1 (of 2). This milestone crossover even bridges Neil Gaiman's Sandman Universe from DC with that of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez's Locke & Key from IDW Publishing.

And those namesake creators are involved, with Hill writing, Rodriguez drawing, and Gaiman acting as a story consultant.

Ahead of this event, we are showcasing all 22 covers for the first issue of this unique event - similar to the memorable pin-up book DC published years ago titled Sandman: A Gallery of Dreams.

Here's our gallery: 

Image 1 of 22

Locke & Key / The Sandman Universe: Hell & Gone #1 cover

(Image credit: IDW Publishing / DC)

Locke & Key / The Sandman Universe: Hell & Gone #1 covers

Image 2 of 22

Locke & Key / The Sandman Universe: Hell & Gone #1 cover

(Image credit: IDW Publishing / DC)
Image 3 of 22

Locke & Key / The Sandman Universe: Hell & Gone #1 cover

(Image credit: IDW Publishing / DC)
Image 4 of 22

Locke & Key / The Sandman Universe: Hell & Gone #1 cover

(Image credit: IDW Publishing / DC)
Image 5 of 22

Locke & Key / The Sandman Universe: Hell & Gone #1 cover

(Image credit: IDW Publishing / DC)
Image 6 of 22

Locke & Key / The Sandman Universe: Hell & Gone #1 cover

(Image credit: IDW Publishing / DC)
Image 7 of 22

Locke & Key / The Sandman Universe: Hell & Gone #1 cover

(Image credit: IDW Publishing / DC)
Image 8 of 22

Locke & Key / The Sandman Universe: Hell & Gone #1 cover

(Image credit: IDW Publishing / DC)
Image 9 of 22

Locke & Key / The Sandman Universe: Hell & Gone #1 cover

(Image credit: IDW Publishing / DC)
Image 10 of 22

Locke & Key / The Sandman Universe: Hell & Gone #1 cover

(Image credit: IDW Publishing / DC)
Image 11 of 22

Locke & Key / The Sandman Universe: Hell & Gone #1 cover

(Image credit: IDW Publishing / DC)
Image 12 of 22

Locke & Key / The Sandman Universe: Hell & Gone #1 cover

(Image credit: IDW Publishing / DC)
Image 13 of 22

Locke & Key / The Sandman Universe: Hell & Gone #1 cover

(Image credit: IDW Publishing / DC)
Image 14 of 22

Locke & Key / The Sandman Universe: Hell & Gone #1 cover

(Image credit: IDW Publishing / DC)
Image 15 of 22

Locke & Key / The Sandman Universe: Hell & Gone #1 cover

(Image credit: IDW Publishing / DC)
Image 16 of 22

Locke & Key / The Sandman Universe: Hell & Gone #1 cover

(Image credit: IDW Publishing / DC)
Image 17 of 22

Locke & Key / The Sandman Universe: Hell & Gone #1 cover

(Image credit: IDW Publishing / DC)
Image 18 of 22

Locke & Key / The Sandman Universe: Hell & Gone #1 cover

(Image credit: IDW Publishing / DC)
Image 19 of 22

Locke & Key / The Sandman Universe: Hell & Gone #1 cover

(Image credit: IDW Publishing / DC)
Image 20 of 22

Locke & Key / The Sandman Universe: Hell & Gone #1 cover

(Image credit: IDW Publishing / DC)
Image 21 of 22

Locke & Key / The Sandman Universe: Hell & Gone #1 cover

(Image credit: IDW Publishing / DC)
Image 22 of 22

Locke & Key / The Sandman Universe: Hell & Gone #1 cover

(Image credit: IDW Publishing / DC)

There are five Locke & Key / The Sandman Universe: Hell & Gone #1 covers available through all retailers: the primary cover by Gabriel Rodriguez, others by J.H Williams III (colored and uncolored), Kelley Jones/Jay Fotos, and an uncolored version of Rodriguez's primary cover.

A sixth cover, by Mike & Laura Allred, is being sold as an exclusive to the upcoming Comic-Con International: San Diego 2021.

In addition to that, several stores have arranged specific variant covers exclusive to them. Here is the list of the artists and retailers - with a link to the retailer (when possible) to inquire about owning one yourself.

The two-part Locke & Key / The Sandman Universe: Hell & Gone event comes ahead of the return of Netflix's Locke and Key later this year - and the debut of the live-action Sandman TV series, also on Netflix.

Read our review of the first chapter of Sandman, Sandman: Preludes & Nocturnes.

Chris Arrant

Newsarama Senior Editor Chris Arrant has covered comic book news for Newsarama since 2003, and has also written for USA Today, Life, Entertainment Weekly, Publisher's Weekly, Marvel Entertainment, TOKYOPOP, AdHouse Books, Cartoon Brew, Bleeding Cool, Comic Shop News, and CBR. He is the author of the book Modern: Masters Cliff Chiang, co-authored Art of Spider-Man Classic, and contributed to Dark Horse/Bedside Press' anthology Pros and (Comic) Cons. He has acted as a judge for the Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards, the Harvey Awards, and the Stan Lee Awards. Chris is a member of the American Library Association's Graphic Novel & Comics Round Table.