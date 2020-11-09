Sam & Max Save the World Remastered is coming in December

Sam & Max will emerge from the grave once more with a remastered take on their first Telltale Games adventure.

Sam & Max Save the World Remastered is in the works at a new studio called Skunkape Games, which is composed of former Telltale leaders including co-founder Dan Connors and former creative director Jake Rodkin (who was also a designer on Firewatch after leaving Telltale). Skunkape bought the rights to Telltale's Sam & Max games after the latter studio shut down, and now it's aiming to create an updated version that feels like it could have come out in 2020 while staying true to the heart and quirks of the original.

The original game came out between 2006 and 2007. It was one of the first episodic adventures from Telltale Games, a format the studio would become synonymous with over the next decade with games such as The Walking Dead and The Wolf Among Us. It was also a long-awaited return to video games for the pair of freelance police funny animals, but the dated technology it was built on means it's aged like shredded taco cheese since then.

Sam & Max Save the World Remastered will feature revised character models with input from comic creator Steve Purcell, updated lighting, new music, and remastered audio from the original sources. It also adds new camera shots, including locations for establishing shots, and some new pieces of acting and revised timing for better comedic effect.

You'll be able to pick up Sam & Max Save the World Remastered on PC and Nintendo Switch starting December 2. Steam and GOG accounts that own the original version will be able to buy the new one for half off the $19.99 price tag. You'll even be able to get the discount if you bought the original episodes off of Telltale's site (hello, fellow ancient internet friend), but that's still in the works.

The top bar on Skunkape's official site is pretty explicitly teasing that remasters of the following two seasons are also on the way, but we'll have to wait to find out more about them.