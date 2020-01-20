The SAG Awards 2020 winners list in full

This year's SAG (Screen Actors Guild) Award winners have been announced, with Parasite becoming the first foreign-language film to win the night's marquee award: Best Cast – Film.

“Although the title is Parasite, I think the story is about coexistence and how we can all live together,” the movie's star, Song Kang-Ho, said during the acceptance speech, according to Deadline. "But to be honoured with the best ensemble award, it occurs to me that maybe we haven’t created such a bad movie.”

Other notable winners in the film categories included Joaquin Phoenix, Renée Zellweger, Laura Dern, and Brad Pitt, who now all look like sure-fire winners at the Oscars later this year. One group the SAG Awards honour that the Oscars do not are stunt performers – the team behind Avengers: Endgame took home the stunt ensemble award. See the full list of film and TV winners below.

Read more: Our Oscars 2020 predictions

Film

Best cast: Parasite

Best actress: Renée Zellweger, Judy

Best actor: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Best supporting actress: Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Best supporting actor: Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best stunt ensemble: Avengers: Endgame

TV

Best cast in a comedy series: The Marvellous Mrs Maisel

Best actress in a comedy series: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Best actor in a comedy series: Tony Shalhoub, The Marvellous Mrs Maisel

Best cast in a drama series: The Crown

Best actress in a drama series: Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Best actor in a drama series: Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Best actress in a TV movie or limited series: Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Best actor in a TV movie or drama series: Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Best stunt ensemble in a series: Game of Thrones