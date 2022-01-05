RTX 3050: pre-orders, price, specs, release date, and everything else you need to know

RTX 3050 pre-orders are going to be in high demand as this anticipated GPU is due to hit shelves sooner than expected. While it was rumored for several months, the RTX 3050 desktop graphics card was announced yesterday during the Nvidia CES 2022 Special Address. It is built with the goal of replacing the likes of the GTX 1050 and GTX 1650, two of the most used budget video cards right now. The RTX 3050 offers high performance at an affordable price point. It was previously only available in mobile forms, found in RTX 3050 laptops, but now will be available as a full dedicated GPU for gaming PCs.

We'll be the first to admit that the RTX 3050 is unlikely to go down as one of the best graphics cards, at least when stacked up against other RTX 30 series video cards like the RTX 3070. However, given the low barrier of entry and power potential on display, we're confident in saying that this GPU has the makings to be one of the most popular graphics cards of all time. RTX 3050 pre-orders are likely to become occupied territory if the past has taught us anything when it comes to the RTX line.

Down below you'll find everything you need to know about RTX 3050 pre-orders, as well as the price, release date, and full tech specs. It's safe to say that if you're a PC gamer on a strict budget wanting to experience Nvidia's latest technology, the RTX 3050 is going to be the perfect video card for keeping up with the current gaming generation. We'll be bringing you all the latest RTX 3050 news as soon as more is released, especially given how scarce the RTX 30 series GPUs become just after launch.

RTX 3050 pre-orders

RTX 3050 pre-orders are currently not live, however, there is a mailing list available at Nvidia's website which will inform PC gamers of when the video card stock will drop. We're keeping a close eye on all the major online retailers for new listings and availability. In the likely event that RTX 3050 stock will follow the examples of both RTX 30 series launches, the entry-level GPU is going to be available for long when the flood gates are open, so you'll need to be quick.

RTX 3050 price

The RTX 3050 carries an MSRP of $249 / £239 which is consistent with the launch prices of the previous generation of budget GTX video cards. It's currently unknown as to how many partner cards will be released alongside the Founders Edition model. The press material features a wide array of GPU models from the likes of MSI, Gigabyte, Asus, EVGA, and others, so we're anticipating a variety of models hitting the virtual shelves, albeit very briefly.

If we've learned anything from the current situation surrounding RTX 3060 stock and RTX 3070 stock, it's that the RTX 3050 at its launch price point will be in heavy demand. The previous cheapest RTX 30 series GPU was the RTX 3060 12GB model, however, the RTX 3050 will be $80 / £61 cheaper at release.

RTX 3050 release date is scheduled for January 27. The previous RTX 30 series stock launches happened in November 2020 and June 2021 respectively, so this new Ampere video card is getting a headstart on the new year. If you have any interest in this GPU then we strongly recommend getting an RTX 3050 pre-order in as soon as possible, as they're likely going to sell out on release day and then be extremely difficult to get your hands on.

RTX 3050 specs

The RTX 3050 specs have been tailored towards targeting 60 FPS in 1080p (Full HD) while making use of the latest RTX advancements. On the technical side, RTX 3050 is built on Ampere architecture which uses 8GB GDDR6 VRAM, the same memory type found in the RTX 3060 Ti. The RTX 3050 features 2560 CUDA cores with a base clock of 1.55 GHz and a boost clock of 1.78 GHz. The GPU is built on a 128-bit memory interface width, which is consistent with entry-level video cards targeting this resolution (such as the GTX 1650).

As with the rest of the RTX 30 series of video cards, RTX 3050 features second-generation Ray Tracing cores and third-generation Tensor cores (which powers DLSS A.I. upscaling technology). These two technologies in tandem, ray tracing, and DLSS, make up the foundation of RTX technology used in video games, alongside the likes of Reflex, Broadcast, and DirectX 12 Ultimate support.

RTX 3050 performance

For those of you wondering how powerful the RTX 3050 performance capabilities are going to be, the proposed benchmarks are certainly promising. The RTX 3050 is built with pushing RTX in demanding modern games at a rock solid 60 FPS in Full HD. Nvidia appear to be living up to those goals as this video card is capable of hitting 60 or above when maxed out in games such as Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, Doom Eternal, and Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War with ray tracing and DLSS on. The same can be said for Borderlands 3, Control, and Minecraft with RTX on, achieving frame rates equal to, or above, 60 FPS.

