Rockstar quietly removes Agent from its website

Rockstar might have just confirmed Agent's demise, at long last.

Earlier this week, a Twitter user noted that Rockstar had quietly removed the listing for Agent from its official website, where the supposed project has languished since it was first announced all the way back in 2009. Polygon contacted Rockstar to try and confirm the official cancellation of Agent, but the developer gave no comment.

Could this put the final nail in Agent's coffin? It's not entirely clear, as although Rockstar has now removed all trace of the mysterious game from its website, the developer isn't committing to actually announcing that Agent has been cancelled after all these years.

Rockstar's Agent was first announced all the way back in 2009, originally intended for the PS3. Although the game was said to be in development at Rockstar North for a number of years, news about the game altogether halted, with the only significant developments over the last decade being that Rockstar twice renewed the trademark for the game, before abandoning it in 2018.

That being said, we did get some leaked screenshots from Agent as far back as 2015. The leaked in-game screens showcase cityscape environments, prime for some covert sneaking business. Agent was meant to be an open-world game after all, so it makes sense that these leaked screenshots showcased some pretty expansive environments.

At this point, we probably stand a better chance of seeing GTA 6 over the next few years, than we do of ever learning anything further about Rockstar's open-world spy game.