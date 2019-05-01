Rocket League Trading Guide: How to trade in-game items and avoid scams

Rocket League trading is an important part of making your car to look fashionable. Sometimes, the items in your stash just won’t cut it and one of the best ways to flesh out your inventory is to trade items with other players and friends. As much as the Compulsion Gel trail and Wheatley antenna look quirky on your vehicle of choice, those are so 2011. Rocket League trading is a very easy process, so follow along and we’ll show you how to trade items in Rocket League.

How to trade items in Rocket League

Trading items in Rocket League is a very straightforward and fun process. On PS4, Xbox One or Steam, all you have to do is head to the main menu and start a party, like you would if you wanted to play with your friends in-game.

Once the party has been established, invite whoever you want to trade with into the party, and you will see the ‘invite to trade’ button appear when you hover and click on their name. Hit that prompt and once they accept you will be taken to a different screen where you can see the contents of your inventory.

Select the items you want to display to your trading partner, and make good use of the chat system if you’re not talking to them over voice chat to barter and negotiate the terms of the trade. Once you’re happy with the trade, hit accept and if you’re both on the same page you should receive a confirmation, be kicked out of the trading screen and receive the items you asked for. Simple and clean!

How to trade carefully in Rocket League

If you’re trading with friends, this shouldn’t be too much of a problem, but as with any online in-game economy, there are scammers in the weeds ready to cheat you out of your best items if you're not careful.

To combat this, take a few necessary precautions. First off, never accept a trade until you’ve thoroughly checked the deal. If you’re trading a lot of items, make sure to skim through the offering and scroll down before you hit accept. One common scam involves players filling up the offering box with rubbish and removing the important, valuable item when you least expect it.

Also, don’t listen to scam artists who say they can duplicate items, and check online price lists and involve yourself in the economy so you don’t end up getting rid of your valuable items for a couple of crates. If it’s a serious trade with lots of valuable items, see if you can find a trusted middleman on the Steam forums or on the Rocket League Exchange subreddit.