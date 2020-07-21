Rocket League is officially going free-to-play this summer

Rocket League is officially going free-to-play later this summer.

Psyonix announced the free-to-play update will be "the biggest one yet", and will introduce major changes to the Tournaments and Challenge systems. Rocket League is also launching on the Epic Games Store for the first time. The Epic version will be identical to versions on other platforms with cross-platform functionality. Cross-platform progression will also be added for your item inventory, Rocket Pass progress, and your competitive rank by linking to an Epic Games Account.

While new players will no longer be able to download a copy of the game on Steam once it goes free-to-play, anyone who already owns a copy of Rocket League on any platform - including Steam - will have support for any future updates and features.

(Image credit: Psyonix)

As an added bonus to anyone who has already played Rocket League online, players will be rewarded with Legacy status, which gives you all Rocket League DLC released prior to the free-to-play update, as well as an additional Faded Cosmos Boost item. The "Est. 20XX" title will reflect the year you first started playing Rocket League, and over 200 common items will be upgraded to "Legacy quality". All of these rewards will be gifted to player accounts once the update goes live.

Psyonix recently teased that it was working on a big summer update last month, along with the announcement that it was commemorating the 5th anniversary of Rocket League with a special two-week event that has now come to an end. Since first launching back in 2015, Rocket League has continued to draw in players. If you haven't checked it out yet, this summer is your moment.

