Robin & Batman comic book series explores the DC dynamic duo's early years

Batman: Year One and Robin: Year One are two of the greatest Bat-family superhero stories of all time, and now those two characters' history together will be explored in a 'Year One' style series of its own.

The three-issue series Robin & Batman by writer Jeff Lemire and artist Dustin Nguyen will delve into the early years of Batman and the first Robin's team-up. The series will be more Robin-centric than previous team-up stories (such as Batman: Dark Victory) for the duo, getting into the "first growing pains" of this pair. Each issue will be oversized - 40 pages, as opposed to the standard 20-something page comic book.

(Image credit: Dustin Nguyen (DC))

Dick Grayson was introduced as Batman's sidekick Robin in 1940's Detective Comics #38 , and went on to have a 44-year tenure in that role - leaving to 'graduate' into his own hero, Nightwing, with a long line of replacement Robins to follow.

Speaking of history, Lemire and Nguyen have their own history - inside Gotham and in the creator-owned realm. Their five-year creator-owned epic Descender concludes August 18 with Ascender #18. Earlier this year Lemire said the duo plan to continue the partnership going with "a short project" (presumably this Robin & Batman series), and then another creator-owned series nicknamed 'Project Pavement' in 2022.

Robin: Year One #1 (of 3) goes on sale on November 9. Nguyen has drawn the primary cover, with variants planned by Lemire and Rafael Albuquerque.