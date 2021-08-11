Robin & Batman comic book series explores the DC dynamic duo's early years

Batman: Year One and Robin: Year One are two of the greatest Bat-family superhero stories of all time, and now those two characters' history together will be explored in a 'Year One' style series of its own.
The three-issue series Robin & Batman by writer Jeff Lemire and artist Dustin Nguyen will delve into the early years of Batman and the first Robin's team-up. The series will be more Robin-centric than previous team-up stories (such as Batman: Dark Victory) for the duo, getting into the "first growing pains" of this pair. Each issue will be oversized - 40 pages, as opposed to the standard 20-something page comic book.
Dick Grayson was introduced as Batman's sidekick Robin in 1940's Detective Comics #38, and went on to have a 44-year tenure in that role - leaving to 'graduate' into his own hero, Nightwing, with a long line of replacement Robins to follow.
Speaking of history, Lemire and Nguyen have their own history - inside Gotham and in the creator-owned realm. Their five-year creator-owned epic Descender concludes August 18 with Ascender #18. Earlier this year Lemire said the duo plan to continue the partnership going with "a short project" (presumably this Robin & Batman series), and then another creator-owned series nicknamed 'Project Pavement' in 2022.
Robin: Year One #1 (of 3) goes on sale on November 9. Nguyen has drawn the primary cover, with variants planned by Lemire and Rafael Albuquerque.
Dick Grayson was the first Robin, but he's also the best - according to us, at least. Check out our ranked list of the 10 best Robins and then tell us what you think.