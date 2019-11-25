Popular

Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland's latest game is coming to Xbox and Switch soon

It drops for Nintendo Switch November 28, then Xbox One on December 3

Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland's new game, Trover Saves the Universe, is coming to Nintendo Switch and Xbox One. The platformer/adventure game dropped for PC and PS4 back in May, and will come to Switch on November 28 and Xbox One on December 3. 

I'm going to attempt to summarize the absurdity that is the plot of Trover Saves the Universe: a giant alien named Glorkon dognaps your adorable canines and sticks them in his eyes, giving him godlike powers that will let him jumpstart the apocalypse. You are a boring, useless couch surfer doomed to a life of banality who probably isn't going to do anything about your stolen pups, until Trover shows up and implores you to help him take down Glorkon. Is it a gamified episode of Rick and Morty? You bet.

Trover Saves the Universe will be available on both Switch and Xbox One at a 20% launch discount, albeit without the VR support available on PC and PS4. Both consoles will get the two free DLC packs released previously: Important Cosmic Jobs, which took you to Trover's place of work, added the Space Slam arcade game, and unlocked some special Roiland comedy sketches, and Jopo Mode, which debuted a new playable character. The existing PS4 and PC versions of the game are currently 30% off at select retailers as part of a Black Friday deal. 

If you're looking for a little more weird in your life, you've found it in Trover Saves the Universe.

