Revisit your 3DS and Wii U highlights with the My Nintendo Memories website

Nintendo 3DS and Wii U players can revisit their gaming memories from the past 11 years as well as see their stats for both consoles.

Following the announcement that the Nintendo eShop will no longer be available on the 3DS and Wii U from next year, Nintendo has made a website called My Nintendo 3DS & Wii U Memories which - when users link their Nintendo account with their Nintendo Network ID - will show them their gaming stats from both consoles.

Once the accounts have been linked, users will be presented with an infographic filled with data from their 3DS and Wii U gameplay. The infographic will show players their total playtime, total titles played, most played games (including a top three), and their favorite genres. The service displays the Wii U and 3DS data separately so no need to worry if you had one console but not the other.

We thank you for supporting Nintendo eShop on Wii U and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems. Additionally, you may also look back on your time with them via various play statistics: https://t.co/YCkkVFaQ7iFebruary 16, 2022 See more

Those who are still actively playing the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U would have been hit with the bad news earlier today that the Nintendo eShop will no longer be available on these consoles as of March 2023.

This includes all versions of the 3DS (including the XL, 2DS, etc) and both the Wii U Deluxe and Wii U basic. Of course, you’ll still be able to play the games currently installed on the system and that you own physically, you just won’t be able to download any new ones.