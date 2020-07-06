Resident Evil: Village is a "conclusion" to the story of Resident Evil 7

Resident Evil: Village will conclude the story of Resident Evil 7, Capcom has now confirmed, following the survival horror sequel's debut at the PS5 Future of Gaming showcase.

In a new interview with Famitsu magazine, Capcom's Tsuyoshi Kanda and Peter Fabiano revealed that Resident Evil 8 will not only address the cliffhanger set by the Resident Evil 7 ending, but conclude that ongoing story entirely.

Translated by BraveWaveMusic's Alex Aniel, the pair apparently state that "Village is the sequel to Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, and serves as the conclusion to its story."

They also ask fans to "look closely at the trailer [to] see the connections between Ethan's current situation and what happened in Resident Evil 7", suggesting Capcom has let on more than we realise about the upcoming PS5 game.

In the same interview, the developers also explained why it is and isn't called Resident Evil 8, calling the titular Village itself a new character in the story. Whatever that means is up for interpretation, but we'll hopefully find out soon enough once Resident Evil: Village lands on next-gen consoles in 2021.