Resident Evil 8: Village revealed and we're screaming

Resident Evil 8: Village has officially been revealed during the PS5 Future of Gaming showcase, although the title will also release on Xbox Series X and PC. Three words: Chris, Ethan, and werewolves.

"The team behind Resident Evil Village is using its expertise with Capcom’s in-house RE Engine to bring a truly next-generation survival-horror experience to PS5," says Capcom's Kellen Haney.

"You may have caught a few bits and pieces of how the engine is being used in the enigmatic trailer that was shown during The Future of Gaming, providing ultra-realistic environments and characters that inhabit a strange, snow-capped village."

The game is set a few years after the events of Resident Evil 7, and finds Mia and Ethan together in a happy ever after sort of way. At least until an old friend comes calling.

"Ethan’s world suddenly comes crashing down once again when Chris Redfield, an unexpected yet familiar face makes an appearance, setting off a chain of events that sees a distraught Ethan seeking answers to Chris’s shocking actions… and ultimately finding him in a mysterious village."

Cue snow, murderous men in flat caps, dead horses, and the kind of folk horror that makes you want to flee to the city and never go near a field again. Also, is that a Black Philip cameo?

(Image credit: Capcom)

"The return of a first-person perspective will bring a visceral edge to combat, as well," promised Haney.

"Each encounter is a personal fight for survival against terrifying foes, forcing you to keep a watchful eye on the environment and constantly looking for resources and enemies in unknown territory. With a greater focus on combat and exploration compared to Resident Evil 7, the village itself is just as important a character as any other, a location with a life of its own that will frequently keep you on edge as you discover its secrets."

In a special message from the developers,

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard released in January of 2017, so it's been quite a few years since we've gotten a new Resi game and not just a beautifully done remaster like 2019's Resident Evil 2 and this year's Resident Evil 3. A new IP for the next-generation of consoles is exactly what Resident Evil fans need right now, and it'll certainly be a great platform to show off gory kills, terrifying zombies, and more.

Stay up to date with the latest releases with all of the upcoming PS4 games.