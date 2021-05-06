If you're asking the question 'can you get back into Castle Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village?' then the chances are you've already left the main opening location in the game. If you haven't done that yet then we're going to keep this spoiler free for Resident Evil Village but the short version is that, past a certain point, you can't re-enter Castle Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village.

Can reenter Castle Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village?

It seems strange to get shut out of Castle Dimitrescu, as most of the other locations in the game can be accessed fairly easily through out the story, with your ability to go where you please only really restricted when you enter a certain location for the first time and escaping is the main objective. There's also a point towards the end of the story where you're locked into the end game story and have to see everything through to it's completion. There's no post-game either, where you can return to the Village and wander freely - you'll have to load an old save if you want to re-explore areas once you've completed the main plot.

When can you no longer enter Castle Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village?

(Image credit: Capcom)

The point of no return for exploring Castle Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village comes when you find a certain knife. Again, I'll keep this spoiler free but at a certain point in the castle you'll find a coffin, and in that coffin is a body clutching a dagger. The moment you pick up that dagger you'll trigger a series of events that will end with you shut out of Castle Dimitrescu for the rest of the game in Resident Evil Village. If you want to fully explore the castle to see everything it has and find any special items (there's some treasures and weapon parts, for example) then turn around when you find the knife and do everything you want to do before you touch it. Remember, rooms on the map turn blue once you've found everything in them so as long as you have no red on the map then you're got everything.