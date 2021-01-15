Mysterious Resident Evil multiplayer game opens testing later this month

Capcom is teasing a Resident Evil multiplayer game, and closed testing will commence later this month.

Yesterday, the developer announced a Resident Evil Showcase for next week on January 21, where new gameplay and information will be revealed about the highly anticipated Resident Evil 8. What slipped through the cracks somewhat was the quiet reveal of beta testing for an unannounced Resident Evil multiplayer game, which a teaser website has now been published for, outlining the complete beta testing schedule.

As you can see from the teaser website, the game's beta testing period will commence on January 28, and will wrap up a day later on January 29. You can sign up for the closed beta test by registering to become a Resident Evil Ambassador, and the closed test will only be available on PC, PS4, and Xbox One across both days.

There are two deadlines for registering for the mysterious multiplayer game: January 20, and January 25. After each deadline, a list of the successful applicants will be announced by Capcom on January 22 and January 29, respectively, revealing the lucky players who get to experience this new game before anyone else.

As for what the game could be, we're only left with guesses for now. Capcom is particularly fond of rolling out Resident Evil multiplayer spin-off games every few years, with Resident Evil Resistance launching alongside 2020's Resident Evil 3, and Umbrella Corps launching a few years prior to that.

Perhaps we'll get more information about this new multiplayer game during the Resident Evil Showcase next week. 2021 promises to be a big year for the Resident Evil franchise, with Resident Evil Village, a Resident Evil Netflix show, and more properties launching at some point during the year. It's the series' 25th anniversary after all, so you can bet Capcom has some big surprises in store.

