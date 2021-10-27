Resident Evil mod puts the majority of the games in VR on PC

An upcoming Resident Evil mod allows players to explore Raccoon City and beyond in VR on PC.

YouTuber Brian Tate has recently uploaded a series of videos of themselves playing Resident Evil 3 with a VR mod created by 'Praydog.' The mod puts players into Jill Valentine’s shoes - literally - as you play through the entirety of the game in the first-person perspective.

In one of the videos shared, we get to see an early stage of the game where Jill first witnesses what has happened to Raccoon City following the T-virus outbreak in Resident Evil 2. The ex-S.T.A.R.S operative explores the city’s back alleys as she avoids zombie attacks and attempts to get to the roof of the parking garage for safety.

The mod is still currently in development however - according to this ResetEra thread - it will potentially support all games made in the RE Engine on PC. Meaning the likes of Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard & Resident Evil Village could all be playable on PC in VR as well as possibly other Capcom games such as Monster Hunter Rise or Devil May Cry 5.

For those of you who prefer to play Resident Evil in VR, we have some good news. Capcom did officially release a VR version of Resident Evil 4 exclusively on the Oculus Quest 2 last week. As you’d expect this version of the game takes all the action of Resident Evil 4 and puts it in first-person mode with the use of an Oculus Quest 2 headset.

Fingers crossed that Capcom decides to do the same for more of its Resident Evil games in the future, however until then, Praydog has us covered.

Not sure if VR Resi is right for you? Find out why Resident Evil 4 in VR is the most fun I've ever had with a Resi game.