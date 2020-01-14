New Resident Evil 3 trailer lets Nemesis back into your heart

A new Resident Evil 3 trailer gives you a delightfully terrifying new look at the remake's starring character. I don't mean Jill Valentine, I mean the big, angry bioweapon who is probably extra mad now that his name isn't in the title. While we got a brief peek at the destructive power of Nemesis in the reveal trailer back in December, this new video shows off a mix of cutscenes and gameplay to demonstrate his fearsome capabilities. If you thought the Tyrant from Resident Evil 2 was a jerk, just imagine how much a flamethrower could have boosted his day-ruining potential.

Nemesis earned his name in the original Resident Evil 3, but back then he could only attack Jill at certain set points of the story. Capcom has confirmed that the remake's Nemesis will be built on an improved version of the Tyrant's AI from Resident Evil 2, allowing him to hunt you down all across Raccoon City - and since his sole purpose is killing members of the S.T.A.R.S. team, you might have a tough time shaking him. Did I mention that Nemesis also has a laser-guided rocket launcher?

Aside from the new and improved Mr. Stompy, the trailer gives us a few lines of dialogue from Jill and the new and extra hirsute Carlos Oliveira. They're familiar characters, but they may go unexpected places, as Capcom has also confirmed that Resident Evil 3 will follow its source material less closely than Resident Evil 2 . Considering that many fans consider Nemesis to be the point where the Resident Evil series started to jump the bio-engineered shark, that's probably a good call.

Resident Evil 3 will hit PC, Ps4, and Xbox One on April 3 this year. It will also include that online horror game Project Resistance , which the original sure didn't.