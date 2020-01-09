Resident Evil 3 Remake won't follow its source material as closely as Resident Evil 2, teases Capcom

Resident Evil 3 Remake will feature more "rearranged elements" than last year's Resident Evil 2 Remake, reveals producer Masao Kawada in a new interview with Famitsu about the upcoming survival horror sequel.

When asked about the decision to remodel the appearance of main character Carlos Oliveira for the remake, Kawada stated that several aspects of Resident Evil 3 have undergone a similar makeover, but stressed that none of these changes have been made without reason.

"I think Carlos is particularly symbolic", explains Kawada, emphasizing that "it's not just a look [being changed], but a character."

The interview touches on everything, from how multiplayer companion spin-off Resident Evil: Resistance connects to the remake, to whether or not fans of the original can expect the same ending as before, so worth reading in full, even if some of Kawada's quotes are lost in (Google) translation.

Resident Evil 3 Remake is due to launch on April 3 for PC, PS4, and Xbox One later this year, and new Xbox Store listings have revealed the game is something of a chonky boy when it comes to memory size.

