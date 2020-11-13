Resident Evil 3 on PS5 uses the DualSense light bar to show Jill’s health

It turns out that Resident Evil 3 uses the DualSense's light bar to show how much health protagonist Jill Valentine has.

Just below, you can check out a tweet demonstrating how the light bar on the PS5's DualSense controller functions with Capcom's horror remake. The light emits a red glow when Jill has barely any health left, yellow when she's injured, and green when everything's looking peachy.

Found a nice little element today to Resident Evil 3 on PS5. Your controller turns more bloody with the lights as you get hurt and goes back to green as you heal! pic.twitter.com/5Abbrwk5RXNovember 13, 2020

Get the best PS5 deals before anyone else! We'll send you pre-order details and the best PS5 deals as soon as they're available. Remind Me Send me details about other relevant products from Gamesradar and other Future brands. Send me details about other relevant products from third parties. No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.

You might remember that the PS4's DualShock 4 controller actually had a similar function, just not as pronounced. On the PS4 version of Resident Evil 3, the front-facing light bar would emit the exact same colors to represent Jill's current health. We wouldn't blame you if you missed this, because the light bar on the DualShock 4 controller was always facing away from the player.

Resident Evil 3 might have just arrived on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S through backwards compatibility, but it could be in line for a port of another nature. Late in October, a datamine revealed files that referenced a cloud version of Resident Evil 3, with signs pointing to this version of the game being used for the Nintendo Switch.

Capcom's action-packed horror remake sure would be an interesting game to play on a handheld device. Although, as the recent cloud version Remedy's Control proved, Nintendo Switch games running on the cloud can look pretty damn impressive.

For a full breakdown of how backwards compatibility functions on Sony's next-gen console, check out our in-depth PS5 backwards compatibility guide for more.