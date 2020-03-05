Resident Evil 3 offers the most challenging survival-horror action yet, says Official Xbox Magazine

Hot on the heels of its triumphant Resi 2 reboot, Resident Evil 3 is action packed and the most impressive game yet in the survival horror franchise. In this month's Official Xbox Magazine, read our extensive hands-on playtesting of Jill Valentine's battle with the Nemesis.

The Nemesis is the scariest and most relentless monster yet in the Resident Evil games. Resident Evil 3, in which STARS member and series stalwart Jill Valentine is pursued through Raccoon City by Umbrella's bloodthirsty mutant, will be on Xbox for the first time ever thanks to this incredible-looking reboot.

The Nemesis is set to be the most challenging enemy yet in the series, even scarier than he was in the original 1999 game. And we can blame Resident Evil 2's Mr X for that.

"The director looked at what they had done with the RE2 reboot," the game's producer Peter Fabiano tells this month's OXM, "and was like, 'Wait a minute, they've Nemesis-ified him!' So it was like taking it that one step further – we needed to make Nemesis ferocious and a real threat."

Read more from our chat with Capcom producer, as well as our hands-on impressions of the new game, in this month's OXM.

The Big Interview: Darksiders' Joe Madureira

Legendary comic book artist Joe Madureira talks about creating Darksiders, making the switch from comics to games and the latest and possibly the best game in the series, Darksiders Genesis.

What's in the new issue of Official Xbox Magazine?

We lift the lid on what we can expect when Xbox Series X launches, from the great games we'll be playing on Microsoft's next-gen console to its impressive performance specs. We celebrate the history of multiplayer on Xbox, from the OG console's system link via Xbox Live to today's MOBAs and battle royales, plus we run down our favourite ever multiplayer Xbox games. As always we have tons of new game previews, in-depth expert reviews of the latest releases, news, tips and more to help you maximise your month of Xbox.

We love old Xbox games

There have been so many great games on the three generations of Xbox so far, and we still love them all. The great news is that a lot of games have had current-gen enhancements, and you'll be able to play four generations of games on the Xbox Series X. That means the Xbox back catalogue is huge, and vital. Want to know about classic Xbox titles? Then you need Official Xbox Magazine.

