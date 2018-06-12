Resident Evil 2 remake coming January 2019; Leon S Kennedy bringing sexy back in first footage

It's taken 20 years, but a Resident Evil 2 Remake is finally happening. The game was revealed at Sony's E3 conference, and it's due on 25 January, 2019. The trailer starts off with a rat's-eye-view of a scuffle between a Raccoon City PD officer and a zombie (which ends badly for the cop), before a young and fresh-faced Leon Kennedy busts down the door to witness the scene. After that, it's all flashes and faces that bring back some terrified memories.

We see Ada Wong make an appearance, Claire Redfield, and Sherry Berkin is the young girl you see in some of the shots. Lickers? Yeah, they're present and correct too, crawling along the walls and ceilings, ready to make you reach for the soothing herbs. There's even a quick look at the iconic angel statue in the Raccoon City police headquarters, and a look at the city burning after it has been overrun by the undead. It all looks very Resi 2 while simultaneously appearing new and exciting, as a remake should.

We don't know how much of the original game will be retained. It seems likely the health and save systems will be overhauled, as no-one wants to mess around with typewriters any more. The puzzles are likely to be changed too, even if their spirit is retained.

Whatever happens, this is a huge fan fav, so we're hyped about Resi 2's return. January can't come soon enough...

Here's the full E3 2018 schedule, if you need to keep up. And a list of all the E3 2018 games we know about...