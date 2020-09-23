Remothered: Broken Porcelain is coming a week earlier than planned

Modus Games is releasing its survival horror game Remothered: Broken Porcelain for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC on October 13, a week earlier than planned. This comes after it was delayed from its original August 25 release date to October 20. According to the official announcement, the unusual move was made to give us more time to play all the horror games coming out this Halloween season.

"This is an incredibly busy month for games, particularly horror games," said Modus marketing head Shane Bierwith. "While moving dates forward isn't common, we'd like to allow horror fans to get their hands on Broken Porcelain early so players can have more time to experience all the great games releasing around Halloween."

Remothered: Broken Porcelain is described as both a "sequel and prequel" to its predecessor, Remothered: Tormented Fathers. The story centers around protagonist Jen and her "timid companion" Linn, who find themselves haunted by malevolent entities lurking throughout the Ashmann Inn. Tormented Fathers director Chris Darril is back at the helm for Broken Porcelain along with developer Stormind Games.

Like Tormented Fathers, Remothered: Broken Porcelain involves avoiding confrontation and hiding from bad guys as necessary, so expect tension and anxiety to accompany the horror. You'll also need to solve puzzles to unlock clues to the horrors of the Ashmann Inn as well as escape paths.

