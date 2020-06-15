Release Radar: Our pick of the week's best TV, movies, and games (June 15-21)

1. Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 is landing after an almost four-month wait

If it feels like we've been waiting for ages for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 to start, well… that's because we have! Chapter 2 Season 2 clocked in at just under four months, thanks to the start date being delayed three separate times. What's gonna happen? Well, we're counting down the days till the Doomsday Event, which is all about the device in Midas' room. Rumour has it, he's going to use the device to fight back against the storm. Why? We're not sure, so you'll have to tune in on June 17 to find out.

What: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3

Where: PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, iPhone, Android

When: June 17

2. Love, Victor

Love, Victor was meant to premiere on Disney Plus this year. Instead, it’s heading to Hulu, but that doesn’t diminish its story in the slightest.

The spin-off series of Love, Simon serves as a fascinating introspective look at the eponymous Victor struggling with sexuality, homesickness, and growing up in a strict working-class family. Even better, too, is the fact that the show is afforded the chance to stretch its legs where a movie could be a one-and-done discussion.

More hours are being given to topics that might make some viewers uncomfortable but, as the world changes before our eyes, it’s become abundantly clear that issues such as those faced by the LGBTQ community are subjects that need to be discussed out in the open. Change doesn’t happen overnight – but shows like Love, Victor can certainly push the conversation forward in more meaningful ways than (with all due respect) most Hulu series can but dream of.

What: Love, Victor

Where: Hulu

When: June 17

3. Get ready to visit the dojo and explore new environments in Pokemon Sword and Shield

The release of the first DLC for Pokemon Sword and Shield's expansion pass is right around the corner, and it'll take you to a new island known as the Isle of Armor. The island is said to be full of environments trainers have not yet seen in the Galar region, with bogs, caves, sand dunes, forests, and beaches. Most excitingly of all, a new location means new Pokemon. Yes, that's right, the DLC will be introducing some newly discovered critters. The expansion also gives you the ability to Gigantamax the final evolution of your starter Pokemon, so you'll be able to see Cinderace, Inteleon, and Rillaboom in a new form with a special G-Max move in their arsenal. On the Isle of Armor, you can also visit a dojo for Pokemon Battles and train under dojo master Mustard to become "even stronger". If you've been looking for a reason to return to the Galar region this summer, the expansion is just the ticket.

What: Pokemon Sword and Shield: The Isle of Armor DLC

Where: Nintendo Switch

When: June 17

4. EA Play Live shows the future of EA games

EA got out ahead of the "who needs E3" trip years ago with its own special events, putting it in the perfect position for the all-digital EA Play Live this year. This year's presentation "is about connecting players around the world and bringing them closer to the game franchises they love," according to EA. While the publisher has kept quiet about any specific announcements it will bring to the June 18 event, here's a shortlist of games that fans are super ready to hear more about: there's the looming shadow of Dragon Age 4 , that new Battlefield which is coming to next-gen consoles , and whatever Skate 4 may or may not be, just for starters. If any one of those made an appearance during the event it would spark a celebration in fandoms around the world, but we'll have to wait and see what EA plans to bring to the table.

What: EA Play Live

Where: Twitch, YouTube, and other streaming services

When: 4pm PDT / 7pm EDT on June 18

5. The Last of Us Part 2 is finally here, and it's every bit as good you imagined

Following two delays and a major, spoiler-filled gameplay leak, The Last of Us Part 2 has made it to the PS4 in one piece. Thankfully, even those who think they may have had the game ruined for them by the internet need not worry, as Naughty Dog's latest has plenty of surprises in store far beyond what's already been shown, officially or otherwise. While there's no Factions multiplayer mode included this time around, Part 2's unforgettable, cutting edge campaign far makes up for its absence, guaranteed to leave you breathless in a mix of fear, trauma, and emotional catharsis. You can already pre-install its whopping 90GB download onto your PS4 now, and be sure to stockpile up on the tissues for launch day.

What: The Last of Us Part 2

Where: PS4

When: June 19

Release Radar picks the best games, movies, and shows of the next seven days every Monday at 11am GMT.