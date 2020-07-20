Release Radar: Our pick of the week's best TV, movies, and games (July 20-26)

1. Xbox Games Showcase finally gives us a look at first-party Xbox Series X titles

Despite the mixed reaction to May's Inside Xbox, it's hard not to get excited for the Xbox Games Showcase. With a proper look at Halo Infinite promised, it'll be our first real chance to see Master Chief running on next-gen hardware. Just as importantly, it should give us a greater sense of what Microsoft has lined-up over the coming months for Xbox One and Xbox Series X, from unannounced games to when we can expect to see the Series X launch. After Sony's PS5 event put the focus on games and the console's design, this could be Microsoft's chance to steal its rivals thunder and finally reveal when the next generation starts. Ben Tyrer

What: Xbox Games Showcase

Where: YouTube/Twitch

When: Thursday 23rd July

2. In Carrion, you are the man-eating monster

We first played Carrion at GDC a few years ago, now known as the before times, and we're thrilled to see that it's finally coming out. It's a 2D action horror game starring a ravenous, man-eating flesh monster. The kicker is that that monster is you, the player. Carrion is a reverse horror game of sorts, one that challenges you to eviscerate victims as efficiently and bloodily as possible while you explore an underground facility. Its pixel art is incredibly detailed, its amorphous main character is remarkably well-animated, and its music nails the balance of chaotic energy and suspenseful reserve. We've never seen anything quite like Carrion, and we can't wait to get our bloody tendrils on it.

What: Carrion

Where: Xbox One, PC, Switch

When: Thursday, July 23

3. Dying Light: Hellraid DLC is a crossover between a cancelled RPG and a six year old zombie game

You're probably wondering why Techland is releasing DLC for the originally Dying Light this summer, and not the zombie game's upcoming sequel, Dying Light 2, but there's method to the Polish studio's madness. For one thing, part of the reason behind Dying Light's...uh, undying popularity has been Techland's impressive support for it after launch, with this upcoming Hellraid DLC representing the culmination of that journey. And don't worry, Dying Light 2 is still very much happening, but consider this a way to tide you over until then, with the paid content featuring new levels, enemies, and weapons to enjoy in one of the most mechanically satisfying first-person melee games of the last generation. Alex Avard

What: Dying Light: Hellraid

Where: PC, PS4, and Xbox One

When: Thursday 23rd July

4. Comic-Con@Home kicks off the first-all digital SDCC

(Image credit: AMC)

With the ongoing pandemic leaving all major events cancelled, one of the biggest and most exciting pop culture expos of the year is refusing to give up altogether. San Diego Comic-Con may not be taking place physically in California for 2020, but you'll still be able to attend with a digital badge online, as the show takes its schedule of major panels, trailers, and interviews to the internet. Expect plenty of crazy announcements from your favourite movies, TV shows, and video games, too, alongside new insights on the world of entertainment, all of which will be covered by yours truly here at GamesRadar+. You don't want to miss it. Alex Avard

What: Comic-Con@Home

Where: YouTube

When: July 22 - 26

5. Rock of Ages 3 rolls you up into medieval life

Nobody would have blamed you for doubting that Rock of Ages - the game where you play as a boulder rolling downhill as it smashes through castles and art cutouts that look like Terry Gilliam's Monty Python animations - would become a successful franchise. But here we are at Rock of Ages 3: Make and Break, the latest game in the slapstick comedy physics series, and now it even lets you make your own levels. You can share them with friends, challenge each other in competitive tower defense modes, and you can still smash your way through history in the surreal and eclectic story mode. Watch out for Abraham Lincoln and the Flying Spaghetti Monster.

What: Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break

Where: PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One

When: July 21

Release Radar picks the best games, movies, and shows of the next seven days every Monday at 11am GMT.