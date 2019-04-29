Release Radar: Our pick of the week's best TV, movies, and games (April 29 - May 5)

1. Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age is out on Switch on April 30 and if you’re a Star Wars fan (or love management sims) it might be for you

Final Fantasy 12 is coming out on Switch very soon, and it’s been compared to Star Wars for its plot (the princess of the realm Dalmasca is her land’s only help and needs to be aided by a fugitive to destroy the enemy empire from the inside), so if you’re not sure whether it’s for you that one little comparison might be all you need. Aside from the Star Wars similarities, Final Fantasy 12 is notable for being the first game in the franchise to be open world, meaning that playing it gives you the chance to relive a bit of Final Fantasy history. In that open world you can use the Gambit system (where you can control which character does what, like heal you when you get under a certain HP or attack the closest creature), perfect if you’re the kind of person who likes to have control over everything. Mind you, it sounds like it’s a bit of a marmite game , so perhaps give some gameplay videos a watch before you shell out for it on the Switch… just a friendly warning. Zoe Delahunty-Light

What: Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age

Where: Nintendo Switch

When: April 30

2. Close to the Sun is this summer’s slice of alt history horror, asking what happens if Rapture had been run by Nikola Tesla

Make no mistake: Close to the Sun is as much inspired by the real-life subject matter of the industrial revolution and the life and work of Nikola Tesla as it is Ken Levine’s seminal masterpiece, but the comparisons to BioShock are inescapable. A failed city-state set in the middle of the ocean under the autocratic leadership of a genius gone mad? There’s even the art deco architecture. But developer Storm In A Teacup’s fourth title promises to be something more than the sum of its muses, which also includes titles like Soma and Outlast, as a deep, combat-free dive into some of science fiction’s meatiest questions. Scaredy cats can rest easy, as Close to the Sun doesn’t intend to be quite as scary as your typical horror game, but there’s every chance you’ll come out questioning your character’s sanity by the end of this cerebral story-driven adventure, and maybe even your own...

What: Close to the Sun

Where: PC

When: May 2

3. A new romcom about crushing on a potential president from team Neighbors and Knocked Up

Hard to imagine in the current climate I know, but this charming-looking comedy features every-man Seth Rogan as a journalist who finds himself writing speeches for a presidential candidate, who also happens to be his former babysitter and romantic obsession. Charlize Theron gives off powerful, competent and kickass vibes all while delivering punchy one-liners. It's from the people behind Neighbors and Knocked Up too, so you should definitely mark it in the diary for date night. Rachel Weber

What: Long Shot

Where: Movie theaters

When: May 2

4. Zac Efron is about to become the most problematic pin-up of 2019

Netflix's Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile puts the handsome Zac Efron in a role that is about as far from his famous turn in High School Musical as possible. He plays Ted Bundy, one of America's most notorious serial killers. His final body count is unknown, but he confessed to around 30 murders, sexually assaulting many of his victims and desecrating their corpses. This fictionalized account of his life is told from the view of his girlfriend, Elizabeth Kloepfer (played by Lily Collins), who was in a relationship with him in the 60s and 70s. Rachel Weber

What: Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile

Where: Netflix

When: May 3

5. A much-loved zombie murder mystery show makes its final lurch

If you haven't discovered the macabre mayhem of iZombie yet, now's the time to catch up ready for the final season. The show is a mix of Murder She Wrote and The Walking Dead, sort of a Brain She Ate. Liv has been turned into a zombie by - bear with me - an energy drink, and finds work in a morgue. There she discovers she can help solve murders because the brains she eats give her the personality and memories of their owners. It's funny and freaky and if you don't develop a small crush on nerdy cadaver carer Dr. Ravi Chakrabarti you're a stronger person than I. Rachel Weber

What: iZombie

Where: The CW and Netflix

When: May 2 (May 3 on Netflix)

Release Radar picks the best games, movies and shows of the next seven days every Monday at 11am GMT.