Reese Witherspoon and Legally Blonde cast to virtually reunite after 20 years

Reese Witherspoon has confirmed that we’ll get to see a Legally Blonde cast reunion very soon – today, in fact.

“Ohmigod you guys!! It’s a Legally Blonde Reunion,” Witherspoon wrote on Instagram. “We laughed, we cried and we may or may not have done the bend & snap for old times sake! For the first time in 20 years, join me and the #LegallyBlonde cast tomorrow [20 October] at 3:15PM PST on the @hellosunshine YouTube channel! PS: Don’t you want to see if Elle & Warner finally make up?”

The virtual event is on behalf of World Central Kitchen , a non-profit organisation that provides hot meals to people in the wake of disasters. Cast members Jennifer Coolidge, Luke Wilson, Ali Larter, Holland Taylor, Selma Blair, Jessica Cauffiel and Alanna Ubach all took part in the virtual hangout, as well as Witherspoon herself, of course.

The 2001 comedy follows sorority girl Elle Woods (Witherspoon), whose boyfriend Warner (The Vampire Diaries’ Matthew Davis) breaks up with her on the basis that she isn’t “serious” enough to be dating a Harvard Law School student. Elle then sets out to win a place at Harvard, too, in order to prove a point and win him back. Over the course of the movie, she realises that Warner isn’t worth winning back and instead goes on to be a successful lawyer – all while dressed head to toe in pink.