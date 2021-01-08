Raya faces down a child (and monkeys) in this exclusive Raya and the Last Dragon image

Raya and the Last Dragon has been in development at Disney Studios for some time, but finally, later this year, the movie will be available via Premiere Access on Disney Plus. The movie sounds like the perfect adventure to transport us from our locked down houses and into a wonderful place.

It centres on Raya (Kelly Marie Tran) as she tracks down the last dragon, Sisu (Awkwafina), to restore balance when an evil force reemerges to threaten the world. “It’s the theme of trust in the broken world,” says director Don Hall. “How do you trust when the world is broken? That became sort of the galvanising idea.”

The filmmakers worked closely with the ‘Raya Southeast Asia Story Trust’ of expert consultants, to ensure that this fantasy world was depicted in a culturally sensitive manner. “They were really there to build this with us, and to make sure that we were being respectful, and being truthful, to our inspirations,” says director Carlos López Estrada.

“The movie hasn’t even come out yet, and already there’s such a huge response to just the specificity that’s in the film,” says screenwriter Qui Nguyen. “I think being a person of that community, the grander Asian-American community or Asian community, you knew that this was going to be a big deal.”

Above, you can check out an exclusive image of Raya and the Last Dragon that features in the new issue of our sister publication, Total Film magazine.

Raya and the Last Dragon is scheduled for release on Marh 5.

