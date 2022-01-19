Rainbow Six Extraction MIA operators explained and how to rescue your goons

Having Rainbow Six Extraction MIA operators explained will enable you to get them back when they go down, saving them from what we at GamesRadar have reflexively come to think of as a protective cocoon of spray cheese. After failing a mission in Rainbow Six Extraction, that operator gets "cheesed" and becomes MIA, meaning that they have to be rescued on a subsequent incursion. But what happens to them while they're gone, what happens if you fail to rescue them, and what's all this doing to your team's experience? We'll explain Rainbow Six Extraction MIA operators here and how you can save them properly.

What happens to Rainbow Six Extraction MIA operators?

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Even the Rainbow Six Extraction best operators who go MIA are effectively trapped out in the field and can't be selected for incursions until either they're rescued, or until enough time has passed that the game returns them automatically. This seems to be a one-mission timer - i.e., you have to save them on the next incursion you do, or they'll be brought back by the game on the incursion afterwards.

MIA operators and XP

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

The thing is, it's far better to collect MIA operators yourself rather than waiting for the game to do it, as Extraction uses a banked experience system to motivate these rescue missions. Any XP your operator has earned on the mission is locked to them when they get cheesed, and hasn't been claimed until they return back to base. However, if you miss the opportunity to save them and the game has to do it for you, all that experience is lost.

How to save MIA operators from Archaean trees

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

If you lose an operator and they go MIA, you get them back by starting an incursion in the same area you lost them in. One of the three incursion objectives will be to save that operator, which involves ripping them out of an Archaean tree while it tries to absorb them back in. You can practice this minigame in the VR training mission as many times as you like, but here's some helpful tips to give yourself and your trapped operator the best possible chance.