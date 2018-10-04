Quiz: Can you remember how these Walking Dead characters died?

The Walking Dead season 9 premieres this Sunday, promising big changes for the zombie show that first caught everyone's attention all the way back in 2010. What's more, with The Walking Dead season 8 wrapping up earlier this year, there's been a total of 115 episodes so far, featuring plenty of shocking turns and major character deaths along the way in true, zombie apocalypse fashion. But can you remember all the major demises from seasons of Walking Dead past?

We'll forgive your brain if it's having a hard time recalling all eight years of Walking Dead TV history, but the quiz below - which asks for the details on ten specific character deaths - is a great way to jog your memory, or prove yourself a true fan by aiming to get every question right. The quiz, naturally, features major spoilers for The Walking Dead seasons 1 through 7, but you can catch up on the more recent episodes with our The Walking Dead season 8 recap here.

If you managed to get all ten questions correct, well done! Consider yourself a Walking Dead superstar. If not, you've just earned yourself an excuse to binge watch the entire show all over again... congrats? I guess? The good news is that our preview of The Walking Dead season 9 premiere suggests things could be on the up for the show, following a long stretch of misfires and blown opportunities.

Meanwhile, if you do happen to be caught up on every episode so far, don't forget to read our analysis of The Walking Dead season 8 ending to find out what could be in store for Alexandria, Hilltop, The Kingdom, and Sanctuary this year, starting with the season 9 premiere on October 7 (more details on how to watch The Walking Dead can be found here).

The Walking Dead season 9 is featured in our list for the best new TV shows coming in 2018. Find out what else could be worth a watch later this year.