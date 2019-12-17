The Quentin Tarantino Star Trek movie might not be happening

In news that will hit like a Vulcan nerve pinch to the heart, Quentin Tarantino is possibly re-considering his R-Rated Star Trek movie. While nothing has been made official either way just yet, the director – who has openly talked about his plans for what he’d do with the Star Trek franchise – is “steering away” from the project.

When asked by Consequence of Sound about whether Star Trek would make up one towards the filmmaker’s 10-movie retirement mark, Tarantino said: “I think I’m steering away from Star Trek,” but admits, “I haven’t had an official conversation with those guys yet.”

Those comments echo Tarantino’s from just last week on his future plans. When talking about his upcoming slate of projects, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood director revealed that he has one or things in mind before potentially starting on Kill Bill 3 – and neither of those are movies.

“Not a movie,” Tarantino told SiriusXM. “I’ve written a play. I’ve written a five-episode TV series. I’ve kinda written what I’m going to do for the next three years.”

So, the Tarantino Star Trek pipe dream – one which he called “Pulp Fiction in space” – could be drawing to a close.

It’s not all bad news for Trekkies, however. Star Trek: Picard has already been renewed for a second season before the first even premieres next month, while there have been rumblings about Star Trek 4 happening, written and directed by Noah Hawley.

