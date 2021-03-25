Quantum Error gets a comprehensive new gameplay trailer during the Future Games Show: Spring Showcase

Quantum Error returns to the Future Games Show to showcase a brand new trailer that reveals more of the DOOM 3-esque shooter.

Although it's described as an FPS, Quantum Error can actually be played in both first and third person. As we saw at the gameplay reveal from today's Future Games Show, the player character finds themselves on Jupiter, where they're forced to gun down alien creatures with weapons like ion rifles, railguns, and other futuristic weaponry.

The camera also zooms out to a third-person perspective while you're piloting a vehicle on the ruptured surface of Jupiter, which gives this new look some Mass Effect-but-horror vibes. Once our main character is back inside though, we get a glimpse of melee combat starring a trusty firefighter's axe, which apparently made the journey with you from Earth to Jupiter.

If you missed the first Future Games Show, Quantum Error is an action-horror shooter that stars a firefighting crew being called to a mysterious research facility in California after it's attacked by an unknown entity. As evidenced by this new trailer though, we won’t be hanging around on Earth for too long.

Right now, Quantum Error is slated to be released on PS4, PS5 , Xbox Series S , and Xbox Series S , being a cross-gen release for PlayStation platforms, but acting as a next-gen exclusive for Xbox consoles. There isn't a release date right now for TeamKill's new game, but it's certainly one to keep an eye on.