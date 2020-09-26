Quantic Dream's Fahrenheit is getting a 15th anniversary physical release on PS4

Quantic Dream's debut title Fahrenheit, or Indigo Prophecy in North America, is getting a 15th-anniversary physical edition for PS4.

The boxed edition is being handled by Meridiem Games and includes a specially created case and sleeve, sticker set, artbook, and a letter from the developers of the game. You'll be able to find the Fahrenheit 15th anniversary edition at retailers in Europe and Australia starting late November for £24.99 / €29.99. A North American release wasn't mentioned in the press release.

(Image credit: Quantic Dream/Meridiem Games)

Fahrenheit first released back in 2005 for PS2, Xbox, and PC, and a remastered version landed on PS4 in 2016. If you're familiar with Heavy Rain, Beyond Two Souls, or Detroit: Become Human, you already have a general idea of what you're getting into with Fahrenheit. It's a high-quality cinematic experience where you have dialogue options, branching narratives, and quick-time events, and you're even dealing with a murder mystery just like Heavy Rain. Though, while Fahrenheit was well-received at release, you should obviously prepare for a game that looks and plays like it's 15 years old.

The story centers around a string of murders in New York City that all seem to involve ordinary people possessed by some sort of supernatural, destructive force. You'll control Lucas Kane, who was found fleeing the scene of one of the murders and thus is a target of the police. Thing is, the protagonist has no recollection of what happened at the scene of the murder, which is the central mystery at the core of Fahrenheit.

