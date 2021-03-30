PSVR PS5 gets its first confirmed game in multiplayer shooter Pavlov VR

The first confirmed game for the PSVR PS5 headset is Pavlov VR, a multiplayer shooter that covers both WW2 and modern eras.

Dave Villz, CEO of developer Vankrupt, recently said that the game will make its way to PSVR PS5 in the future (as Push Square spotted). With the new-gen VR platform itself still without a release date – we only know that it won't launch this year , per SIE boss Jim Ryan – the PS5 version of Pavlov VR is still a way out, but it's still encouraging to see early multi-platform support for PSVR PS5. At the very least, we know it will be the same price on all platforms. It's currently $24.99 on Steam, and Villz said Vankrupt wanted to ensure price parity to avoid terms of service conflicts.

Pavlov VR has been in early access on Steam for a few years already, and it's racked up over 20,000 user reviews that put it at a "very positive" rating. One of the reasons for this is the game's detailed, very literal hands-on reload animations, which have proven to be a big draw – and fuel for many memes – and it's got a sizable suite of game modes beyond the typical multiplayer deathmatch.

On PC, you can play Pavlov VR with an HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, or Valve Index. In his tweet, Villz said that Pavlov VR needed to target PS5 VR because "[PS4 VR] doesn't have the fidelity" to play it properly. Beyond graphical limitations, the original PSVR controller was likely a factor here. The fully rebuilt PSVR PS5 controllers support adaptive triggers, haptic feedback, finger touch detection, and improved tracking – all important features for an FPS this granular.