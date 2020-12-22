PS5 will now notify you if you’re accidentally playing the PS4 version of a game

Your PS5 console will now display a notification whenever you're about to accidentally launch a PS4 version of a game instead of the native PS5 version.

The news first came about earlier today through the Twitter user below (thanks, VGC), and shows a new notification on the PS5's home screen. The notification lets the user know that they're about to launch the PS4 version of Assassin's Creed Valhalla, instead of the upgraded PS5 version of Ubisoft's RPG.

This is especially welcome in light of the confusion around games eligible for a PS5 upgrade last month in November, when the console first launched. Users sometimes weren't aware that they were actually playing the backwards compatible PS4 version of a game, instead of the native PS5 version, chiefly because you need to go into the game's menu on the PS5 home screen to switch versions.

Now though, it looks as though Sony has smoothed out the entire process, and you'll now be prompted whenever you're playing a PS4 game by mistake. Since a whole host of games, including the likes of Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and Spider-Man: Miles Morales can be upgraded from a PS4 version to a PS5 version, this is especially welcome news.

As for the PS5 itself, it's still incredibly hard to get hold of the console over a month removed from its worldwide launch. For a complete roundup of every retailer that's projected to have PS5 stock over the coming few weeks, you can head over to our full PS5 deals guide for more.

Alternatively, for a full list of the games that you can upgrade to run on Sony's next-gen console, check out our complete PS5 upgrades games guide.